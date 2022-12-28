China’s chaotic reopening comes amid falling overseas orders and forecasts of global recession next year. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 outbreaks put China’s supply chain in the spotlight again, as foreign firms demand ‘solutions’
- Covid disruptions could fray the nerves of foreign investors, while accelerating diversification plans among multinationals
- Some coastal authorities in provinces like Guangdong are scrambling to keep as many workers as possible to fulfil overseas orders
