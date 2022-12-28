A survey conducted by China’s central bank in the fourth quarter shows that business confidence in the world’s No 2 economy is still low. Photo: Xinhua
A survey conducted by China’s central bank in the fourth quarter shows that business confidence in the world’s No 2 economy is still low. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Economy /  China Economy

China’s business mood shows post-Covid economic recovery has a long way to go

  • A quarterly survey by China’s central bank shows that business confidence and activity in the world’s No 2 economy are still at low levels
  • Economic prospects early next year do not look much brighter, with domestic challenges coinciding with stronger external headwinds

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey conducted by China’s central bank in the fourth quarter shows that business confidence in the world’s No 2 economy is still low. Photo: Xinhua
A survey conducted by China’s central bank in the fourth quarter shows that business confidence in the world’s No 2 economy is still low. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE