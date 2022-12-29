China’s sudden pivot away from zero-Covid earlier this month has kickstarted a recovery in travel bookings. Photo: Xinhua
China’s travel sector shows signs of recovery as Covid-19 rules ease, but turbulence far from over
- Businesses in the travel sector are seeing a recovery in bookings and flights, even as infections surge
- But with the pandemic still raging, a full recovery in consumption is far from assured, experts say
