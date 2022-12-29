To deal with the challenges of an ageing population, Beijing announced that couples can have up to three children in May last year. Photo: AFP
Chinese couples still reluctant to have 3 children despite policy shift, surveys show
- Parents listed the heavy economic burden of child rearing, insufficient time and energy and work pressure as the main obstacles to having a third child
- While many local authorities have rolled out initiatives to encourage more births, the surveys show that current incentives are far from enough
