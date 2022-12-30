Special purpose bonds are designated to support local projects, including transport, energy, environmental protection, logistics, urban facilities and affordable housing. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s local authorities misused US$5 billion from special purpose bonds, auditors tell legislature

  • 10 Chinese cities or counties were found to have misused 13.7 billion yuan (US$2 billion) of special purpose bond proceeds for corporate operations and payroll
  • National Audit Office also found 21.7 billion yuan of funds sitting idle for more than a year, deputy head Wang Benqiang told the national legislature on Wednesday

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Dec, 2022

