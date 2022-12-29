China has imposed strict regulations on imported cold chain meat and sea foods that have affected international firms. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China to drop Covid-19 screening on imported cold-chain food after 3 years of contamination fears

  • From January 8, Covid-19 monitoring and testing imposed on all imported cold chain foods will be dropped, China’s customs agency says
  • China has linked virus infections to contaminated packaging, even though most scientists say there is a very slim chance of this happening

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Dec, 2022

