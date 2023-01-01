A story looking at a number of Chinese cities screening imported food for coronavirus took centre stage at the top of a list of the most read economy stories of 2022. Photo: XInhau
Year in Review
Economy /  China Economy

Best of 2022: coronavirus traces on Vietnamese, Thai fruit tops most read China economy stories of 2022

  • A story looking at a number of Chinese cities screening imported food for coronavirus took centre stage at the top of a list
  • The war in Ukraine featured heavily, while China’s population, the yuan and Taiwan also featured

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Jan, 2023

A story looking at a number of Chinese cities screening imported food for coronavirus took centre stage at the top of a list of the most read economy stories of 2022. Photo: XInhau
