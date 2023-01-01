Education reforms in China over the past few years have led to a reduction in the amount of time spent teaching English. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China lags Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines in global rankings of English proficiency amid rising tide of nationalism

  • The 2022 English Proficiency Index ranked China at 62, a low proficiency nation, down from a moderate proficiency ranking of 49 in 2021 and 38 in 2020
  • China lagged behind Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Hong Kong, the latter of which has remained a high proficiency economy over the past three years

He HuifengKandy Wong
He Huifeng in Guangdongand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Jan, 2023

