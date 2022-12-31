China’s economy endured another turbulent 12 months in 2022 as the impact of the coronavirus and Beijing’s zero-Covid policy took a toll, while population concerns, the war in Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan continued. Photo: Getty Images
Year in Review
Economy /  China Economy

China economy 2022 review: another turbulent 12 months as coronavirus weighs heavy

  • China’s economy endured another turbulent 12 months in 2022 as the impact of the coronavirus and Beijing’s zero-Covid policy took a toll
  • China’s population crisis deepened as births fell, while the impact of the war in Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan continued

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Dec, 2022

