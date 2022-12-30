Cities in China are appealing for blood donations after a sharp decrease in donors due to soaring coronavirus infections that have strained hospital resources. Local blood centres and health authorities from at least nine regions, including Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan, have warned of shortages and launched donation drives this month, as the country is engulfed with Covid-19 infections after Beijing’s abrupt pivot away from the hardline controls . “We’ve used various methods to attract blood donors,” said a staff member at a blood centre in Jiangsu, an eastern coastal province home to over 80 million people. The centre is collaborating with the media to appeal for donations, the staff member added. It is also contacting previous donors who are eligible for another donation. “The number of blood donors saw a slight rise,” said the worker, who did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. “But it didn’t rebound significantly. The blood is still in short supply. “The blood type A and O we have can only meet the clinical needs for three days. Normally, we would reserve at least seven days of blood to keep the supply for hospitals functioning properly.” An unintended consequence of Beijing’s abrupt coronavirus policy shift has been that new outbreaks have reduced the number of donors. A doctor in Shanghai who specialises in internal medicine said the pandemic had put at risk many elderly people who are vulnerable to cardiovascular disease, which has increased the pressure on blood banks. China says no large-scale return to poverty, despite impact of coronavirus “Our main blood donors are university students who usually donate blood from October to December,” said the doctor who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. “But now the pandemic is severe and they are falling ill themselves, so they are not well enough to donate blood, which has exacerbated the shortage of blood this year.” To cope with the blood shortage, the National Health Commission removed some restrictions on blood donation on December 17. It lifted a ban on blood donation by close contacts, secondary contacts and those who once travelled to areas with medium-to-high risk of infection. Health authorities now allow people who once contracted Covid-19 to donate blood seven days after their last positive nucleic acid test or antigen test result. Previously, Covid-19 patients were not allowed to donate blood for six months after being cured and discharged from hospital. “There have been no reports of the new coronavirus being transmitted through blood transfusion,” the commission said on its website. In Zhejiang, another eastern province, a blood centre prepared antigen test kits and KN95 masks, which were key medical supplies during the pandemic, as a reward for blood donors. Another blood centre in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province in southwestern China, has opened all blood donation sites, extended the service hours, and set up a telephone recruitment team to contact possible donors. The centre said on Thursday that more than 600 volunteers have donated platelets following the initiative by the Health Commission of Sichuan province last week. ‘China has turned the corner’: foreign business groups welcome reopening plan Wang Hongjie, deputy director of Beijing Red Cross Blood Centre, told state media on Monday that the surge of Covid-19 cases reduced the number of people on the streets and thereby the donors walking into blood donation sites. “Considering the prevention and control of the pandemic, many government agencies and universities have stopped organising group blood donations,” he said. “That’s why now the blood supply is relatively tight everywhere.” Wang added that the nationwide blood shortage made it difficult to address the issue through inter-regional transfer of blood, as was the case of local blood shortage in the past. Additional reporting by Mia Nulimaimaiti