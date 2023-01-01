Policymakers have been trying to talk up market sentiment in recent months, but the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the pandemic’s scars on household and business finances have cast a shadow over the economy. Source: Bloomberg
China to boost spending in 2023 economic revival drive, top planner says
- Senior economic official Zhao Chenxin says expansion of consumption will be a priority in the push to lift overall demand
- Property and internet companies will get support, as will shopping centres
