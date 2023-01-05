Finance Minister Liu Kun says China needs to expand the areas where special purpose bonds are invested. Photo: Reuters
China’s debt risks on the rise as Beijing vows ‘appropriate spending intensity’ to bolster economy
- World’s second-largest economy intends to expand the areas where special purpose bonds are invested this year, finance minister says
- And central government will not cut back on spending to support people’s livelihoods and continue fighting against the coronavirus
