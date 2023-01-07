Mascots for the 2022 Asian Games are seen in Hangzhou. The event will be held in September and October after it was postponed last year. Photo: AFP
China’s pivot from zero-Covid sets the stage for Boao Forum for Asia and 19th Asian Games
- Numerous sports and trade events are expected to go ahead this year after being postponed, scaled down or held online since the pandemic began
- The Boao Forum, an economic conference, and the 19th Asian Games are among the big name events set to run after reopening, organisers say
