Young Chinese adults, many of whom are fresh graduates, attend a job fair in Fuyang, Anhui province. Photo: AFP
China jobs
China jobs: as small towns lure more young workers, what about big-city dreams?

  • Do I stay or do I go? The question has risen to greater prominence among China’s youth than perhaps ever before in their quest to find stable employment in tough times
  • The number of Chinese aged 16-24 could hit 140 million by 2025, but there are only so many metropolitan jobs to go around

Sylvia Ma
Updated: 11:00pm, 6 Jan, 2023

