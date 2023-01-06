The extent to which Indian factories can supplant Chinese factories will largely be determined by the diversification plans of multinationals. Photo: Shutterstock
China manufacturing
China’s ‘world factory’ moniker, and whether India or others could steal it, remains topic of discourse

  • Disparaging comments in state media about India’s ability to supplant China in manufacturing come as multinationals have increasingly been diversifying supply chains
  • Poor infrastructure, industrial shortcomings and relatively weak literacy in places such as India are all cited as reasons China will stay competitive

Sylvia Ma
Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Jan, 2023

