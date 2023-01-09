Chinese people are travelling in larger numbers domestically as the nation’s key holiday season kicked off, a sign that the end of its zero-Covid policy is giving way to a rebound in economic activity. Some 34.7 million trips within the country were made by road, rail, water or air on Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year travel rush, according to the Ministry of Transport. An additional 35.4 million trips were made on Sunday. Each day saw around 40 per cent more than on comparable days in 2022. Roughly 2.1 billion trips are expected over the entirety of the 40-day Spring Festival travel period, called Chunyun , said transport ministry vice-minister Xu Chengguang – nearly twice last year’s amount. The increase in travel – along with other mobility indicators showing a jump in subway usage and traffic congestion – bodes well for China’s economic outlook and suggests that the worst of the latest Covid wave may be over for major cities. Economists have been upgrading their forecasts for China’s growth following the dismantling of its zero-Covid policy. Barclays last week lifted their gross domestic product growth projection to 4.8 per cent for 2023 from 3.8 per cent on a faster-than-expected reopening. “Activities in China have recovered notably,” wrote Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, on Monday. He noted the widespread circulation of pictures of packed beaches in Hainan, a tropical island province in southern China. The congestion level in cities such as Beijing and Chengdu, which were first hit by the Covid outbreak, have recovered fully Tommy Xie “The congestion level in cities such as Beijing and Chengdu, which were first hit by the Covid outbreak, have recovered fully,” Xie said. Traffic congestion in 15 major cities on Sunday climbed to 116 per cent of the level seen in January 2021, according to an index compiled by BloombergNEF based on Baidu traffic data. The index tracks a seven-day moving average. Subway usage in nearly a dozen major cities also continued to rise after hitting a low point last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The number of daily subway passengers in 11 major cities jumped by 20 per cent for the week that ended on Sunday, compared with the prior week. There is still some way to go before China returns to levels not seen since before the coronavirus hit. China sees positive signs for tourism, but ‘painful and bumpy’ road ahead The gauge of subway passenger traffic for last week was still 24 per cent lower than the same period in 2021. And passenger volumes on the first and second day of the holiday travel period were only around half of what was recorded in 2019, according to the transport ministry. By the end of the period, the total number of trips is expected to reach 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, vice-minister Xu said. This year’s travel season contains the “most uncertainty” and is the “most complicated situation” of recent years, Xu said on Friday. He cited the coinciding peak of travel and the pandemic as factors in that assessment, which he also said contains the “greatest challenges”. While he said that all preparatory work is “basically completed by now”, Xu added that the ministry would continue to monitor the situation and optimise work as needed.