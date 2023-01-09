Shanghai’s Pudong New Area has set an economic growth target of 7 per cent for 2023. Photo: Thomas Yau
Chinese cities aim high on 2023 GDP, but hitting loftier targets seen depending on actual policies

  • Some of China’s major economic engines expect their economic growth rates to return to pre-pandemic levels after country left its disruptive zero-Covid policy in 2022
  • China is expected to confirm its 2022 GDP growth next week, along with other key economic data including retail sales

Sylvia Ma
Sylvia Ma

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Jan, 2023

