Shanghai’s Pudong New Area has set an economic growth target of 7 per cent for 2023. Photo: Thomas Yau
Chinese cities aim high on 2023 GDP, but hitting loftier targets seen depending on actual policies
- Some of China’s major economic engines expect their economic growth rates to return to pre-pandemic levels after country left its disruptive zero-Covid policy in 2022
- China is expected to confirm its 2022 GDP growth next week, along with other key economic data including retail sales
