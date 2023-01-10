Bags of imported soybean meal are handled at a port in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Bags of imported soybean meal are handled at a port in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
China’s soybean imports have peaked and will keep falling as Beijing stresses food security, report says

  • World’s largest soybean importer still accounts for more than half of all global soybean trade, but slowdown expected to ‘reshape global trade flows’
  • Beijing hopes to raise domestic soybean output by 40 per cent by 2025

Salina Li
Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Jan, 2023

