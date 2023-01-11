Leaders and trade ministers of 15 Asia-Pacific nations appear during a virtual gathering in November 2020, when the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was signed, forming the world’s largest free-trade pact. Photo: EPA-EFE
World’s biggest trade deal RCEP is a year old – here’s why it still has room to grow
- Covering a third of the world’s population and nearly as much of its GDP, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership has done some good, but shortcomings persist
- ‘Big bang effects’ of integrating supply chains and erasing restrictive trade practices among RCEP’s 15 signatory countries are expected to take time to materialise
