China grounded the Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019 after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Photo:A FP
China’s first Boeing 737 MAX flight takes off after being grounded nearly 4 years following crashes
- China grounded the Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019 after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia occurred less than five months apart, killing 346
- While other countries have been resuming 737 MAX flights since 2020, China is the last major aviation market to give it the all-clear
