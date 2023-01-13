China grounded the Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019 after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Photo:A FP
China’s first Boeing 737 MAX flight takes off after being grounded nearly 4 years following crashes

  • China grounded the Boeing 737 MAX in March 2019 after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia occurred less than five months apart, killing 346
  • While other countries have been resuming 737 MAX flights since 2020, China is the last major aviation market to give it the all-clear

Amanda Lee
Updated: 6:01pm, 13 Jan, 2023

