Following three years of zero-Covid, more foreign manufacturers are looking to diversify from China to countries like Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Following three years of zero-Covid, more foreign manufacturers are looking to diversify from China to countries like Vietnam. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing
Economy /  China Economy

China’s role in global manufacturing under pressure as more European firms look to Vietnam and India, surveys show

  • A growing number of foreign firms are considering alternatives for production and manufacturing after China’s zero-Covid restrictions, two new surveys show
  • Alain Cany, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, says European investors want more stable business and investment conditions

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 5:00am, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Following three years of zero-Covid, more foreign manufacturers are looking to diversify from China to countries like Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Following three years of zero-Covid, more foreign manufacturers are looking to diversify from China to countries like Vietnam. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE