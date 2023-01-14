Following three years of zero-Covid, more foreign manufacturers are looking to diversify from China to countries like Vietnam. Photo: AFP
China’s role in global manufacturing under pressure as more European firms look to Vietnam and India, surveys show
- A growing number of foreign firms are considering alternatives for production and manufacturing after China’s zero-Covid restrictions, two new surveys show
- Alain Cany, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, says European investors want more stable business and investment conditions
