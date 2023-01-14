Service sectors such as travel are expected to benefit from the lifting of Covid controls. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: provinces aim for higher growth as country looks to bounce back from economic impact of Covid

  • So far 21 provincial governments have set a target of growing their economies between 5 and 6.5 per cent
  • The country is expected to miss its target for last year as strict Covid controls weighed down the economy

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:05am, 17 Jan, 2023

