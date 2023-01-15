China reported more than 42 million domestic passenger trips on Saturday, amid a surge in Lunar New Year holiday travel following the lifting of the country’s last Covid-19 restrictions . Saturday marked the eighth day of a 40-day Lunar New Year travel period called chun yun and known as the world’s largest annual people migration – when millions of Chinese travel back to their hometowns for family reunions. This Lunar New Year holiday, which officially runs from January 21 to 27, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. A total of 42.27 million people travelled by rail, road, sea and air across the country on January 14, an increase of 57 per cent from the comparable day in 2022, the Ministry of Transport said. ‘Activities recovered notably’: 70 million travel in China as holiday begins This comes amid a sustained rebound in economic activity following China’s abrupt abandonment of its “zero-Covid” policy last month. However, the number of trips was still nearly 46 per cent below that of the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the data showed. The ministry expects more than 2 billion people to travel this year over the 40-day holiday season, known in China as the Spring Festival. That would be almost twice the total for the last chun yun , though still just over 70 per cent of the 2019 figure. But in a note on Saturday, Shanghai-based Topsperity Securities made a more modest projection. The total number of chun yun trips this year was likely to be just 55 per cent of the 2019 figures, based on data from the Baidu Migration Index, it said. Public concerns over the risk of contracting or being reinfected with Covid-19 were the top reason, the company said. “The second reason is that the employment of the migrant population has been localised since the pandemic, reducing the need for travel during the Spring Festival, and the third is that the income and expectations of residents have imposed cost constraints on tourism and long-distance family visits,” it said. Over the past month, China has dismantled its zero-Covid regime of frequent testing, mass lockdowns and border controls, a strict policy that had hobbled the economy and sparked public discontent. But the sudden relaxation also exposed most of its 1.4 billion people to the virus for the first time, leaving hospitals and morgues overwhelmed and many pharmacies stripped of fever and pain medication. On Saturday, China said it had recorded almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths between December 8 and January 12, the first time it had released a death toll since downgrading the disease and changing the official definition of Covid fatalities as part of an abrupt pivot away from zero-Covid. China records almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths after policy shift Authorities in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing have warned that chun yun may trigger large-scale infections among frontline public transport staff, which could affect services and reduce overall capacity. “Transport security is under great pressure,” the Chongqing government said in a notice on its website on January 9. “There has been a long-term low-volume operation of transport, and potential safety hazards for facilities, equipment and personnel protection have increased. If this is not managed properly, transport safety may be affected during the Lunar New Year travel season.” French investment bank Natixis was cautiously optimistic, saying clearer signs of recovery might be seen after the Lunar New Year if the Covid-19 situation continued to stabilise. “The fastest recovery will lie in domestic tourism and hospitality, but the weakening external demand would be a drag,” Natixis said in a note on Friday. “Other long-term headwinds, which already existed even before the outbreak of Covid-19, are going to influence China’s economic recovery down the road. As such, we are cautiously optimistic about China’s recovery after January.”