China's economic recovery
China’s post-Covid consumer rebound clouded by ‘unstable’ incomes, lingering virus fears

  • Chinese households’ bank deposits grew by nearly 18 trillion yuan (US$2.67 trillion) last year, official data shows
  • But consumer confidence is down amid concern over fresh Covid outbreaks and weak income prospects, say economists

Jane Cai in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Jan, 2023

