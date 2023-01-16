Fresh Covid outbreaks and weak confidence about income prospects are undermining Chinese consumption. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s post-Covid consumer rebound clouded by ‘unstable’ incomes, lingering virus fears
- Chinese households’ bank deposits grew by nearly 18 trillion yuan (US$2.67 trillion) last year, official data shows
- But consumer confidence is down amid concern over fresh Covid outbreaks and weak income prospects, say economists
