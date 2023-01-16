China’s domestic corn output has dropped in recent years, while import levels have been rapidly increasing since 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China food security
Economy /  China Economy

China’s corn-based ethanol fuel threatens food security while crowding the market, state commentary warns

  • China is facing a corn-supply shortfall that could put it at the mercy of imports, even as domestic output has seen sharp increases in the last couple of years
  • Beijing has been increasingly pushing to reduce its reliance on external sources of crucial grains, including soybeans

Sylvia Ma
Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Jan, 2023

