China’s domestic corn output has dropped in recent years, while import levels have been rapidly increasing since 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s corn-based ethanol fuel threatens food security while crowding the market, state commentary warns
- China is facing a corn-supply shortfall that could put it at the mercy of imports, even as domestic output has seen sharp increases in the last couple of years
- Beijing has been increasingly pushing to reduce its reliance on external sources of crucial grains, including soybeans
