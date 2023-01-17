Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, seen in October, will meet her Chinese counterpart face-to-face for the first time this week. Photo: AP
US-China relations
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Vice-Premier Liu to meet US Treasury Secretary Yellen this week

  • Washington says aim is to ‘deepen communication’; Beijing calls the meeting ‘policy coordination’
  • Yellen will meet Liu on her way to visit several African countries, amid bilateral trade war

Orange Wang
Updated: 2:51am, 17 Jan, 2023

