China has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since Beijing abruptly abandoned its strict zero-Covid policy last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's economic recovery
As Covid rages, China says ‘funding issues’ won’t stand in the way of medical treatment

  • Ministry of Finance says more money is being made available, particularly for rural areas where resources are exceedingly stretched thin by coronavirus outbreaks
  • Widespread outbreaks amid China’s reopening have overwhelmed hospitals and morgues, while many pharmacies are out of fever and pain medication

Amanda Lee
Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

