China has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since Beijing abruptly abandoned its strict zero-Covid policy last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Covid rages, China says ‘funding issues’ won’t stand in the way of medical treatment
- Ministry of Finance says more money is being made available, particularly for rural areas where resources are exceedingly stretched thin by coronavirus outbreaks
- Widespread outbreaks amid China’s reopening have overwhelmed hospitals and morgues, while many pharmacies are out of fever and pain medication
