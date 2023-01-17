Liu He addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liu He addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
Economy /  China Economy

China’s economy will get back on track this year, despite low growth in 2022, Vice-Premier Liu He tells Davos

  • Liu tells the World Economic Forum that the country is getting back to normal more quickly than expected after lifting its zero-Covid policies last month
  • Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser is also expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during his visit to Switzerland

Frank TangHayley WongLiu Zhen
Frank Tang in Beijing Hayley Wong in Hong Kongand Liu Zhen

Updated: 10:09pm, 17 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Liu He addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liu He addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE