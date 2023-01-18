China has strong ambition in the commercial aviation market and the central government has laid out plans for the C919 to gain 10 per cent domestic market share by 2025. Photo: AFP
China’s home-grown C919 could break Airbus, Boeing duopoly with ‘brave step into foreign markets’
- China’s C919 home-grown narrow-body passenger jet was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December after more than 14 years of development
- It was built to compete with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320, and a Mercator Institute for China Studies report suggests its impact could spread beyond its home market
