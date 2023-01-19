China is looking to attract more hi-tech foreign talent with new measures intended to make it easier to work in the country. Photo: AFP
China’s hi-tech aspirations get boost with pledge to welcome more foreign-invested R&D centres and lure overseas talent
- Commerce and science authorities say such centres are crucial to fostering a culture of technological innovation, which Beijing has been repeatedly emphasising
- New measures show how China is trying to appear open and collaborative to the outside world
