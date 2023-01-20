The United Nations has projected that India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country this year. Photo: Bloomberg
China population: new births to fall to a third of India’s by 2050 without ‘powerful fertility support’
- As China’s workforce continues to shrink, labour costs will keep rising and some manufacturing industries will look to offshore, demographers say
- By 2050, the median age in China will be 50, while it will be 42.3 years old in the United States and 37.5 in India, says YuWa Population Research Institute
