China’s soybean cropland amounted to 10.2 million hectares (25.2 million acres) in 2022, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year increase. Photo: Xinhua
China’s soybean output tops 20 million tonnes for first time as it shifts away from import reliance

  • China’s annual soybean harvest increased by nearly a quarter in 2022 while Beijing ramped up its self-sufficiency drive
  • And agricultural officials say domestic output will continue rising this year to meet demand

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jan, 2023

