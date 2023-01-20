China’s soybean cropland amounted to 10.2 million hectares (25.2 million acres) in 2022, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year increase. Photo: Xinhua
China’s soybean output tops 20 million tonnes for first time as it shifts away from import reliance
- China’s annual soybean harvest increased by nearly a quarter in 2022 while Beijing ramped up its self-sufficiency drive
- And agricultural officials say domestic output will continue rising this year to meet demand
China’s soybean cropland amounted to 10.2 million hectares (25.2 million acres) in 2022, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year increase. Photo: Xinhua