China’s patent-intensive industry accounts for 12.4 per cent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs 6.5 per cent of the workforce. Photo: Shutterstock
China manufacturing
China leads global patent race but needs ‘breakthrough’ to close gap with West in AI, chips

  • In 2021, China filed 1.59 million patent applications, more than double the number of the United States, the World Intellectual Property Organization says
  • But according to experts the country has produced ‘few original innovations’ in areas like artificial intelligence and semiconductors compared to the US and Europe

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Jan, 2023

