Fisherman Joe Paratore shows a rock lobster aboard his boat in Fremantle, Western Australia. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: rock lobsters to face ‘severe’ competition if Beijing lifts trade ban
- China is reportedly discussing customs clearance for Australian lobsters two years after imposing import restrictions
- Australian lobster exporters will be relishing the chance to return to their biggest market, but they now face more competition, importers say
