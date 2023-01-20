China’s sudden medical system has been put under pressure by Beijing’s sudden pivot from zero-Covid. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19: China’s ‘exhausted’ doctors and nurses work long hours for reduced pay
- Doctors and nurses in some of China’s public hospitals are facing pay cuts or salary delays amid a surge in coronavirus cases
- Beijing’s zero-Covid policy over the past three years has exacerbated fiscal strain on some local governments
China’s sudden medical system has been put under pressure by Beijing’s sudden pivot from zero-Covid. Photo: EPA-EFE