China’s Lunar New Year ticket sales led by local films, but festive box office is down
- Despite being the first major holiday since the country lifted strict virus curbs, revenues this year are lower than at same time in 2021 and 2022
- The Wandering Earth 2, Full River Red, Hidden Blade and Boonie Bears: Guardian Code drew audiences for what is now a significant film revenue period
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code, a feature spun off from a Chinese animated cartoon series, took 134 million yuan at the box office. Photo: Handout