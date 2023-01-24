Electricity consumption in China grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022 to 8.6 trillion kilowatt-hour compared to a year earlier, while power supply increased 7.8 per cent to 2.56 billion kilowatts compared to 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic recovery expected to drive rising demand for power
- China Electricity Council forecasts growth but warns of uncertainties in consumption and supply, including extreme weather
- Power crunches are likely to continue to occur in some areas at peak periods, as supply-demand balance remains tight
