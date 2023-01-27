Demographic changes in China are expected to have “increasingly significant repercussions” on the country’s property market. Photo: Bloomberg
China's population
Young Chinese say real estate isn’t the nest egg it was once all cracked up to be

  • China’s older generation invested considerable savings in property, buying up homes and flats that would hopefully appreciate over the years, but times are changing
  • While Chinese leaders still consider real estate to be a pillar of the nation’s economy, investor confidence appears to be waning among members of Generation Z

He HuifengJane Cai
He Huifeng in Guangdong and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Jan, 2023

