Demographic changes in China are expected to have “increasingly significant repercussions” on the country’s property market. Photo: Bloomberg
Young Chinese say real estate isn’t the nest egg it was once all cracked up to be
- China’s older generation invested considerable savings in property, buying up homes and flats that would hopefully appreciate over the years, but times are changing
- While Chinese leaders still consider real estate to be a pillar of the nation’s economy, investor confidence appears to be waning among members of Generation Z
