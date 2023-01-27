Demand for natural gas in China is expected to increase this year in line with the nation’s economic growth. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese shiver as ‘artificial shortage’ of natural gas forces them to find other ways to heat homes
- Households are struggling, especially in rural areas where authorities did not ensure enough gas supply, and Beijing may have to step in ‘if things get worse’
- Analysts say solutions to China’s gas-supply woes ‘will be multifaceted, and most of them focus on the supply side’, including possibly securing more imports
