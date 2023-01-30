More than a dozen central government agencies have vowed to make it easier for migrants from rural areas to get access to an urban hukou. Photo: AFP
More than a dozen central government agencies have vowed to make it easier for migrants from rural areas to get access to an urban hukou. Photo: AFP
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China to expand rural access to urban welfare benefits in push for growth

  • More than a dozen government agencies vow to make it easier for migrants in cities to tap into public services such as healthcare
  • Authorities hope the process will boost economic activity as the country grapples with a shrinking population and the fallout from Covid

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
More than a dozen central government agencies have vowed to make it easier for migrants from rural areas to get access to an urban hukou. Photo: AFP
More than a dozen central government agencies have vowed to make it easier for migrants from rural areas to get access to an urban hukou. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE