Guangdong cannot compete on land, price and labour, and must move up the development value chain, its Communist Party boss says. Photo: AFP
Guangdong’s future rests on high-quality growth, Communist Party chief says
- Huang Kunming says the province can no longer compete on land, labour and price
- Hong Kong has a role to play in driving that transformation, analysts say
Guangdong cannot compete on land, price and labour, and must move up the development value chain, its Communist Party boss says. Photo: AFP