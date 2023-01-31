The IMF says China’s reopening has improved the global economic outlook for this year after a tumultuous 2022. Photo: Reuters
China GDP
China GDP: IMF says 5.2 per cent economic growth possible this year after Covid-battered 2022

  • IMF’s World Economic Outlook Update, released Tuesday, also reflects a much more optimistic outlook for US economy than was expected three months ago
  • Nonetheless, a number of downside risks originating from China could still adversely affect the global economy in 2023

Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 9:30am, 31 Jan, 2023

