China’s economy expanded by just 3 per cent last year – the second lowest growth figure in four decades. Photo: AFP
China urged to ensure ‘predictable’ policies as regional economic engines unveil pro-investment measures to kick-start economy
- Several regional economic powerhouses have pledged to help Covid-battered businesses through tax breaks and incentives for overseas capital
- The policies show China is not only trying to restore its economy, but prevent the risk of being isolated by US sanctions, economist says
