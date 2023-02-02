China’s private businesses are crying out for more policy stability from the government. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China's economic recovery
Economy / China Economy

China’s ‘disappearing market confidence’ presents major test for the Communist Party

  • China’s top leadership has been at pains to talk up its support for the private economy, but scepticism remains among entrepreneurs
  • In some cases, tension between the strategic goals of Beijing and interests of local authorities is undermining business confidence

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Feb, 2023

