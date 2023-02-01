He Lifeng (pictured on left), is seen seated alongside Premier Li Keqiang at a symposium on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Is this China’s next economic tsar? Central bank visit by He Lifeng ramps up public profile
- Signs are increasingly suggesting that the current chairman of China’s top economic planner will be named vice-premier next month
- Beijing again puts He Lifeng alongside senior cadres during high-profile stop at the People’s Bank of China, leading to increased speculation about economic policy changes
