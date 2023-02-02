Migrant workers seek employment at an open-air job market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s migrant workers return earlier to manufacturing hubs after holiday, but find fewer openings and less pay

  • Workers normally return to Guangzhou and other major factory hubs after Lantern Festival, but long lines for jobs show how keen they are to earn a pay cheque after difficult 2022
  • But factories and recruiters point to fewer positions being available amid a decline in exports and global economic uncertainties

He Huifeng in Guangdongand Ji Siqi

Updated: 2:00pm, 2 Feb, 2023

