Migrant workers seek employment at an open-air job market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s migrant workers return earlier to manufacturing hubs after holiday, but find fewer openings and less pay
- Workers normally return to Guangzhou and other major factory hubs after Lantern Festival, but long lines for jobs show how keen they are to earn a pay cheque after difficult 2022
- But factories and recruiters point to fewer positions being available amid a decline in exports and global economic uncertainties
Migrant workers seek employment at an open-air job market in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday. Photo: He Huifeng