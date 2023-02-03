China is planning four Legoland theme parks. Asia’s first Legoland opened in Malaysia in 2012, and it featured this large-scale model of China’s Forbidden City and Great Wall. Photo: Reuters
Beijing Legoland to help China’s capital spur economy as construction set to begin this year
- A Legoland park in China’s capital has been discussed for years, and after falling by the wayside in 2022, the city says ground will finally be broken in 2023
- Dean of Institute for Theme Park Studies explains how China still remains a huge market for theme park consumption
