The IMF has upgraded its forecast for China’s 2023 gross domestic product growth to 5.2 per cent, but warned structural issues could hamper it in the medium term. Photo: Getty Images
IMF urges China to reaccelerate reforms to counter demographic crisis, slowing productivity
- The International Monetary Fund says China’s economic prospects are clouded by structural issues, such as a shrinking workforce and weak productivity growth
- China must make reforms to keep state firms competitive, continue opening up and gradually lift the retirement age, the organisation says in a new report
