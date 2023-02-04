China’s box office sales were strong in January but the long-term outlook is gloomy. Photo: Xinhua
China’s film industry shows signs of recovery, but ‘excessive optimism is unrealistic’
- China’s box office sales topped 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) in January and sales over the Lunar New Year holiday were the second best in history
- But insiders warn that the film industry faces challenges, including shrinking investment, rigid censorship and scars from the Covid-19 pandemic
China’s box office sales were strong in January but the long-term outlook is gloomy. Photo: Xinhua