A delivery worker pushes packages through an area known as the Russian Market in Beijing. Mainland China and Hong Kong are said to have supplied around 40 per cent of Russia’s total computer chips last year. Photo: AP
Stymied by the West, Russia is getting critical semiconductors from mainland China, Hong Kong
- With one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion three weeks away, a US trade group says ‘China and Hong Kong have successfully replaced other countries as chip suppliers’
- China accounted for more than 36 per cent of Russia’s overall imports and 20 per cent of its exports in 2022, Institute of International Finance says
A delivery worker pushes packages through an area known as the Russian Market in Beijing. Mainland China and Hong Kong are said to have supplied around 40 per cent of Russia’s total computer chips last year. Photo: AP